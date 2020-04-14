Florence Jewelery Week also canceled











Another event related to jewelry has been canceled: Florence Jewelery Week 2020 undergoes coronavirus quarantine. In fact, it is a non-news, even if it was not official.



Since we entered the Covid emergency we have resisted and continued to work on our project as in recent months, every day, imagining the set-ups, the meetings, talking daily with the people involved, with the press office, as if this confinement and this closure did not concern us, that things would be resolved, and we would meet at the end of May in Florence. Instead, we had to take note of reality, and accept that there are now more important things than our project to think about.

Giò Carbone, Lao’s artistic director and Fjw curator



As a result, exhibitions, conferences, seminars and meetings have been canceled. It is not a postponement: a project with these characteristics cannot simply be moved to another date. Difficult to put together the group of artists and the collections that had been involved in a long work of almost two years. For the curator, Giò Carbone, and for the organizers of Lao, the satisfaction remains of having ascertained the esteem, credibility and respect that have been granted to him by those who joined the project.













