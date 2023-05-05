Festina Italia celebrates the 2022 accounts

2022 was a positive year for the Italian branch of the Festina Group, which recorded a 7.63% growth in net revenues compared to 2021. The Italian headquarters of the Spanish multinational company for the Festina brand alone recorded a 13% increase. growth that involves all sales channels, with +4.5% of normal trade and, the company points out, records considerable numbers for all brands, with a total turnover of 15.6 million euros.

The growth of the Italian branch of Festina, in terms of market shares and volumes, is the result of fruitful teamwork and the unceasing commitment of passionate people, who work with great dedication every day to implement shared projects and achieve the ambitious corporate goals. Being able to present such positive results is a pride for us and an encouraging stimulus to face the future challenges that await us, knowing that we can always count on strong values and with the certainty that product quality and price competitiveness always represent solid foundations on which we continue to build on our successes.

Paolo Galimberti, general manager of Festina Italy

The Lotus brand was one of the architects of such a positive 2022 balance: it contributed +8% to the general growth. But the company’s goal is to exceed 16 million in global turnover.