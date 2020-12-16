Federica Rettore, elaborate design











There are many Italians who have found fortune abroad: Federica Rettore is one of them. She is Italian by birth and culture, she has lived for years in New York, where she has established herself as an artist and as a jewelry designer. After training at the Accademia di Brera, in Milan, in 1994 you founded your own company for the design and production of your own jewelery line. Now her creations can be found in luxury stores in New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Aspen, Vail, but also in Japan, Puerto Rico and Hong Kong. At the Las Vegas Fair in 2011 she won a Couture design award.



From 2005 to 2008, while working for her brand, she also managed the Gucci jewelery design team, reporting to Frida Giannini, at that time artistic director of the Italian Maison of the Pinault group. Federica Rettore’s style? Ethnic and colorful, with stones and off-center shapes, compositions and juxtapositions of gold and sapphires, but also ebony and leather. You can see it from this series of jewels, which represent a synthesis of her most recent work: for sure they are not the classic solitaire in white gold and diamonds.



















