An evocatively named earring in silver with gold details from the Milanese brand.

The Milanese brand Atelier Vm presents Fatima: a 925 silver earring with precious 9-karat gold details. Fátima is a city in central Portugal, home to the Sanctuary of Fátima, a Catholic pilgrimage site. It is also a popular female name of Arabic origin, meaning “one who abstains,” but also “charming.” The name Fatima also has great significance in Islam, as it is the name of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Fatima al-Zahra. Which of these myths might Atelier Vm have drawn inspiration from?



The design of the earrings is indeed reminiscent of an elaborate Arabic-style decoration, with perforated metal forming a geometric motif containing four leaves. VM is a jewelry brand founded in 1998 in Milan by Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari.

