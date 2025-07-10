Milan is one of the capitals of fashion. So, it is not strange that it is also the city that hosts fashion jewelry brands such as Deli, a company founded in 1963 by the initiative of Gianni De Liguoro and his wife Angela Locatelli. The initial idea was to create jewelry and accessories made more interesting thanks to the founder’s studies at the Brera Academy, the artistic temple of the city. Having taken off thanks to the success of a gadget, a keychain, created for a detergent company, Deli soon moved on to the world of fashion, which began with the collaboration between Gianni De Liguoro and the Italian designer Clara Centinaro, who in those years paraded with the great couturiers of Alta Moda Roma.



Collaborations with Alberta Ferretti, Renato Balestra, Rocco Barocco, Fausto Sarli, Enzo Russo, Trussardi, Gai Mattiolo and Cavalli followed, up to the haute couture catwalks. The next step was the jump of the De Liguoro brand bijoux in many prime time programs of Rai and Mediaset. All the jewels of De Liguoro, today with the contribution of his daughter Francesca, are unique pieces, handmade and produced with high quality standards. The materials used are the classic ones of costume jewelry, such as brass, resin, crystals, pearls and cubic zirconia.

