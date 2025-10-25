One of Milan’s most exclusive jewelers, admired and renowned throughout the world, Alberto Sabbadini has died at the age of 80, leaving behind a remarkable professional legacy. Sabbadini is also known for its refined jewelry techniques, featuring invisible settings and creations that quickly became iconic, such as the famous bee-shaped brooches originally created for his wife, Stefania.



The jewelry’s history has its roots in Spain, where Alberto Esquenazi began his diamond business at the beginning of the last century. After moving to Milan after the war, his daughter married Bruno Sabbadini, starting the jewelry and precious stones business, which was later continued by their son, Alberto.



The business has now been inherited by his children, Pierandrea and Micol, and continues in the boutique at Via Sant’Andrea 5, on the corner of Via Monte Napoleone. A workshop that has produced fine jewelry pieces, including the brooch designed in the 1980s for his wife Stefania. Few know that the inspiration for that piece is linked to a passion for Napoleonic-era art: the French emperor chose the bee as his symbol. But, of course, the brooch wasn’t the only piece of jewelry that made the jeweler famous. Among his clients were the most prominent families of Milan’s bourgeoisie. And he likely will continue to do so.

