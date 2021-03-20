Farewell Elsa Peretti



Farewell to one of the greatest jewelry designer, the Italian Elsa Peretti. She was 80 years old and her name is inextricably linked to that of Tiffany, a brand for which she had designed numerous collections and pieces that have already entered the history of jewelry. Elsa died in Spain, in Sant Martí Vell, Catalonia, where she lived.



Despite her age, the designer continued to collaborate with the American Maison. Her collections designed over the last 40 years are among the most iconic pieces in the Tiffany catalog. She was Florentine, she had started her career as a model in Spain and then in New York, where she had lived since the 1960s. Diamonds by the Yard, Open Heart and Bone Cuff are the names of collections that have revolutionized the somewhat static world of jewelry and are still modern today. Suffice it to say that the Fashion institute of technology in New York, for the 25 years of marriage with Tiffany had created a chair entitled Elsa Peretti professorship in jewelry design and awarded her a doctorate in Fine arts.



Below, the press release from Tiffany announcing the disappearance of the designer.

Tiffany & Co. is deeply saddened by the passing of Elsa Peretti, famed jewelry designer for the House and member of the Tiffany family since 1974.

A woman who was larger-than-life has touched everyone at Tiffany & Co. The relationships she created defined her. Elsa was not only a designer but a way of life.

A masterful artisan, Elsa was responsible for a revolution in the world of jewelry design. Her collections of organic, sensual forms have inspired generations. Elsa’s relationship with style and the natural world was profoundly personal and strongly reflected in her creations. Over the past nearly 50 years Elsa has created some of the most innovative jewelry and object designs in the world. Elsa explored nature with the acumen of a scientist and the vision of a sculptor.

Elsa had always been inspired by nature and lived her life dedicated to giving back to the world from which she drew so much inspiration. She believed that taking care of and protecting our planet is a duty of all of humanity, “We could do so much better. I’m trying to do something good.” Elsa said. As the president and founder of The Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation dedicated to the memory of her father, Elsa was committed to supporting the environment, social welfare, human rights, as well as the preservation of arts and culture.

Elsa’s poetic designs and legacy will remain a constant inspiration for generations to come. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and family of artisans and craftspeople who realized her fantasies, she will be deeply missed by all of us at Tiffany & Co.











