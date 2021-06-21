mostre, news — June 21, 2021 at 4:21 am

Fantastic jewels and where to find them (in New York City)




Men and beasts. Or, rather, creatures that are part of the world of nature. And jewelry. Animals are at the center of an exhibition in New York called Beautiful Creatures, which brings together some of the most spectacular jewels inspired by the world of animals. The exhibition is organized at Melissa and Keith Meister Gallery within the American Museum of Natural History. Over one hundred precious jewels created by the greatest jewelry houses have been selected, from the iconic panthers of Cartier to the butterflies of Suzanne Belperron. With rather rare pieces, such as the necklace by the American designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal, better known as Jar: the one on display, one of the few made by the legendary jeweler, is from 1990 and is made with precious and semiprecious stones and with pavé diamonds set in silver and gold. The selected jewels have been crafted over the past 150 years, in line with the museum’s recent 150th anniversary celebration.

Collana Serpente d - Jar in oro, argento, ametiste, zaffiri, diamanti
Collana Serpente d – Jar in oro, argento, ametiste, zaffiri, diamanti

The selected jewels exclude pets, while they include those somehow present in some corner of the museum. There are many great Maison present, from Bulgari to Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as contemporary designers such as Bina Goenka. The exhibition, which was actually announced in autumn, but then postponed due to the covid, is present in the new permanent rooms of Allison and Roberto Mignone and is free and to visit it requires health safety measures (i.e. a little distancing ).
Spilla leone in oro e zaffiri gialli di Van Cleef & Arpels
Spilla leone in oro e zaffiri gialli di Van Cleef & Arpels

Spilla a forma di zampa di leone di Fulco di Verdura. È composta con una conchiglia di capesante acquistata dal designer italiano nel negozio di articoli da regalo del Museo nel 1940.jpg
Spilla a forma di zampa di leone di Fulco di Verdura. È composta con una conchiglia di capesante acquistata dal designer italiano nel negozio di articoli da regalo del Museo nel 1940.jpg
Stella di mare flessibile disegnata da Salvator Dalì nel 1950
Stella di mare flessibile disegnata da Salvator Dalì nel 1950
Spilla in oro con ametista, smeralzi, zaffiri, smalto di Suzanne Belperron
Spilla in oro con ametista, smeralzi, zaffiri, smalto di Suzanne Belperron

Spilla a forma di cervo volante in oro, zaffiri e diamanti realizzata da Boucheron nel 1895
Spilla a forma di cervo volante in oro, zaffiri e diamanti realizzata da Boucheron nel 1895







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *