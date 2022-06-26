









In Silicon Valley, in addition to the giants of the digital world and hundreds of start-ups, there is also a place for traditional jewelry, which also metaverse managers like. To propose precious and admired jewels is Stephen Silver, gemologist, geologist, and also philanthropist. Over the past 40 years, Silver has grown its reputation for cutting diamonds and colored gemstones, as well as in jewelry design. Today Stephen Silver is joined by his son Jared. The office and boutique are located in Menlo Park, where Facebook, oops, Meta is located.



Among the novelties of the American jeweler there are, for example, diamond earrings about 12 centimeters (4 inches) long: 12.84 carats of diamonds are set on the surface. A diamond and woven leather necklace, on the other hand, is made with 41.42 total carats of round brilliant diamonds: it can also be transformed into a pair of stackable or matching bracelets, one fully encrusted with diamonds and the other a leather cuff embellished with diamonds.A contemporary design and more angular elements distinguish the hand-woven golden leather necklace, where an 80.85-carat emerald-cut amethyst stands out in the center, surrounded by a crown of diamonds. One ring, on the other hand, features a central 6.43-carat cushion-cut pink tourmaline stone, flanked by a total 1.17-carat trillion-cut blue tourmaline. The raspberry pink hue paired with blue-green side stones and set in precious 18k rose gold creates a perfectly rich autumn palette.