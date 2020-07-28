Fair jewelry with Me&Ro











The jewels of the American designer Robin Renzi: wrought gold, black diamonds, pearls. And many good reasons ♦ ︎

Creating jewelry is an affair of state, or rather, it is also a social activity: it’s what think the American designer Robin Renzi with her Me&Ro (we have already talked about here), boasting a activities including jewelry and cinema. In fact, she has collaborated on the design for films like Memoirs of a Geisha, Spider Man, Black Swan, The Devil Wears Prada and Notting Hill.



But, what is more important from the New York debut, Little Italy, 15 years ago, is that Me & Ro is proclaimed standard bearer of honesty and fair behavior. Because the jewel, says the designer, is something that has accompanied the peoples in their history, first as an amulet, and then as an ornament. When she was a child Robin Renzi was playing with Grandma’s rings, as an adult she has performed in off theaters, and in a series of music videos prior to express themselves with the art of jewelry. But with an eye to the impact that the jewelry can have in the lives of the poor people: her diamonds are certified by the Kimberly Process (do not serve to finance local conflicts) and in an effort to protect coral reefs in danger Me&Ro does not use coral, as even ivory. Finally, all the bags used for packaging, gift cards, and brochures are recycled and biodegradable materials. And if it don’t is enough for you, Me&Ro supports charitable initiatives. If you feel correct, you know who to call. Giulia Netrese















