Fabergé high jewelery with a James Ganh capsule











Peter Carl Fabergé became famous in the history of jewelry for his precious eggs destined for the tsars. Eggs that opened revealing a surprise. The Fabergé brand today has migrated to the United States, after a century of life lived dangerously (in the past it was also used for detergents). The return to the world of jewelry now also marks an ideal bridge to those engineering skills that have marked the founder’s goldsmith shop.



Fabergé, in fact, has called the designer James Ganh for a partnership that has given life to a series of pieces of high jewelery which, as a characteristic, are modular. In particular, the necklaces end with pendants that turn into rings and can be worn separately or together. The earrings can be attached as pendants on matching necklaces and the brooches turn into bracelets. In short, modular jewels offer versatility to the wearer.



A graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, Ganh has worked for Fabergé in the past, before setting out on his own in 2014. The capsule collection is composed of jewels dense with colors and precious stones, including blue, pink and yellow sapphires, emeralds, rubies, tanzanites, aquamarines, diamonds, amethysts and tourmalines, but also crystal of rock carved.

















