The Fabergé Winter Egg Fell for $30.2 Million at Christie’s.
The Fabergé Winter Egg Sold for $30.2 Million (€26 Million), a New World Auction Record for a Fabergé Work, for the Third Time in Its History, Again at Christie’s. The gavel fell in applause as the gavel fell on this top lot of the evening. The Winter Egg and Important Works by Fabergé from a Princely Collection and the Old Masters Evening Sale Realized a Total of $53.5 Million. The egg and other Fabergé Works Totaled $36.7 Million.
Christie’s is honored to have been entrusted with the sale of the exquisite Fabergé Winter Egg for the Third Time in our history. Today’s result sets a new world auction record for a Fabergé work, reaffirming the enduring significance of this masterpiece and celebrating the rarity and brilliance of what is widely considered one of Fabergé’s finest creations, both technically and artistically. With only a handful of Imperial Easter Eggs remaining in private hands, this was an exceptional and historic opportunity for collectors to acquire a work of unparalleled importance. Christie’s reaffirmed its market leadership for Fabergé with the sale of this erudite collection, attracting strong competition from bidders around the world and engaging both collectors and the general public globally with the Fabergé legacy.
Margo Oganesian, Head of Fabergé and Russian Works of Art at Christie’s