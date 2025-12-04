The Fabergé Winter Egg Fell for $30.2 Million at Christie’s.

The Fabergé Winter Egg Sold for $30.2 Million (€26 Million), a New World Auction Record for a Fabergé Work, for the Third Time in Its History, Again at Christie’s. The gavel fell in applause as the gavel fell on this top lot of the evening. The Winter Egg and Important Works by Fabergé from a Princely Collection and the Old Masters Evening Sale Realized a Total of $53.5 Million. The egg and other Fabergé Works Totaled $36.7 Million.

