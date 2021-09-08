









What is better for a company than being proud of its origins? Especially if, as in the case of Fabergé, they are illustrious, famous, historical origins. The jewelry brand known above all for its artistic and precious Easter eggs collected by the tsars, but obviously also for its jewels, has its origins in 1842, the year in which Gustav Fabergé opened his jewelry boutique in St. Petersburg. A story that, with complicated corporate vicissitudes, continues today, with the Fabergé brand returning to its former glory thanks also to the new owner, Gemfields, which took over in 2013 after the company had returned to being identified with the world of high jewelry in the Nineties, at the end of a complicated carousel for brand ownership.



The fact is that Fabergé has decided to underline its noble origin with a collection consisting of 11 pieces, which is inspired by the gold jewels and precious accessories that the Maison started producing in the years before the birth of the first Imperial Egg. The collection is called 1842 and shows the iconic egg-shaped mark by Fabergé, in 18-karat yellow gold. It is a fine jewelery collection, ready to be worn every day. The line consists of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, in 18-karat gold. The design of this Fabergé hallmark was originally inspired by the Cyrillic letter F Ф, as seen in many of the house’s pre-1917 masterpieces. The oval shape has been slightly modified to form the shape of an egg, an iconic symbol and lasting history of Fabergé.In line with the idea of ​​Fabergé’s surprise (as inside the Easter eggs), a ruby ​​extracted from the Gemfields Montepuez mine in Mozambique is hidden inside the jewels of the collection.