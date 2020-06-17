Explosive Emanuela Duca











Emanuela Duca and her jewels with roots in Rome and work in New York, between the call of the earth and fantasy.

From Rome to New York: a journey that millions of tourists and a few designers travel. Among these, there is Emanuela Duca, who from the capital of Italy has moved permanently to the capital of the American East Coast, New York, indeed, Manhattan and, now in the Hudson Valley. Even if she now lives and works in the Big Apple, she keeps her roots in the artistic culture of the Peninsula and often returns to Rome, where she followed her training path. She graduated from the Art School of Rome, and then from the European Institute of Design. Not only that: in addition to jewelry, Emanuela was involved in dance, painting and sculpture. Almost a Renaissance artist, when the divisions between the different artistic skills were subtle.



The jewels of his Burst collection retain his style and the echo of his origin: works that evoke volcanic ash and the ancient ruins of his Rome. But transformed by the efficient New York air. In short, almost a bridge between antiquity and modernity. The jewels are first carved in wax, then forged with sterling silver and 18-carat yellow gold, shaped and manipulated until they find the right shape. Her technique is so personal that her jewels have also been exhibited and sold at the Smithsonian, the Philadelphia Museum of Arts Crafts or the Museum of Art and Design in New York. Rudy Serra















