









GemGenève warms up the engines in view of the sixth edition (11-14 May, Pavilion 1 of the Palexpo in Geneva). The event will host 187 jewelery and gemstone brands from 20 countries, but counting the presence of universities, designers, laboratories and other cultural partners such as museums, the total number of exhibitors is expected to exceed 210. Most of the exhibitors come from United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Germany, followed by Switzerland, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel, Belgium, Thailand, India and France, followed by companies from the United Kingdom, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Singapore, and last but not least Russia, Poland, Austria, Japan, Spain and China.

GemGenève will occupy pavilion 1 of the Palexpo, with a total exhibition space of over 13,000 m2. The exhibitors will be arranged in four coffee station areas, two main aisles and a lounge that will host exhibition spaces, projects and musical and literary events after work. In fact, this year music will be an integral part of the event, thanks to a concept devised by our director Mathieu Dekeukelaire.

Ronny Totah, co-founder of GemGeneve

Statistics indicate that there is a core of 48 exhibitors who will be taking part in GemGenève for the sixth time, while it will be the first time for more than 20 others. Newcomers include names such as Berçot (France), Tom Munsteiner, Heinz Mayer, Emil Weiss Opals (Germany) and JS Fearnley (USA), Sim Gems Limited (Honk Kong), Hari Krishna Exports (India), Futurgem (Italy), Ultraco (Switzerland), Topaze Impériale (Austria), KGK Gems (Thailand). To make life easier, a high-level concierge service led by Pierre-Paul Monnet will also be active this year.