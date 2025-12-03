Exaequo Melting Jewel is a brand offering jewelry inspired by a symbol of surrealism.

A new jewelry brand: Exaequo Melting Jewel. The debut is by designer Loretta Baiocchi, who has served as brand manager and art director for fashion houses such as Pomellato and Dolce Gabbana, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Hermès, and Boucheron. The brand is an initiative of Exaequo Melting Watch, a historic company that has already presented a watch inspired by the vision of surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. Now it’s the turn of Exaequo Melting Jewel, also inspired by the style of surrealist painting. The collection interprets the brand’s liquid style with a contemporary twist.

The jewelry is crafted in white and yellow gold, also available in black rhodium, and in rhodium-plated 925 silver with white gold and palladium, with white diamonds hand-set in Italy. The stones, deliberately of different sizes, create a constellation effect that captures the light and disperses it fluidly. The most emblematic line is Interporelle, also inspired by the surrealist style. Rings and pendants are in gold or burnished silver with diamonds, featuring a circular shape intertwined with solid and curved elements, interrupting the symmetry.

The design, reminiscent of watch cases, can be transformed into a pendant for a necklace, in two sizes depending on the diamond version, or into a ring. The jewelry is available in unisex versions. Another jewelry line is T-Bar: it consists of a necklace and bracelet with a chain featuring large, circular links, varying in size from ring to ring. These are also crafted in rhodium-plated or non-rhodium-plated 925 gold or silver, with diamonds of various sizes hand-set in a constellation pattern.

The Infinity Collection plays with the symbol of a horizontal figure eight and is inspired by the Möbius strip, a geometric surface with no beginning or end. The line includes rings in various color variations created by pairing them with diamonds. The smooth surfaces and sinuous curves are in gold or burnished silver. Exaequo Melting Jewel also introduced Crochet bracelets, an everyday line featuring a series of woven leather bracelets in various colors, terminating in a flattened silver oval on one side and a lobster clasp on the other.