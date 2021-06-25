vetrina — June 25, 2021 at 4:00 am

Evolution with ibamboli




There are jewels that are born as bijoux and almost become a status. Others that are born a little against the current and remain so, even if over the years they have been cloaked in rubies and diamonds. This is the case of the Milanese brand ibamboli, a name that has an understandable meaning in Italian, but can be difficult in a different language. These dolls, with the word turned to masculine, are an idea of ​​Green Hill Due, a Milanese company that produces its lines of jewelery entirely made in Italy and also distributes its creations abroad (it counts on over 400 authorized dealers).

Cordoncini con ciondoli con cubic zirconia
The philosophy of the brand is declared: to combine innovation and modern originality with goldsmith craftsmanship. In short, current design and traditional workmanship. The designer, Roberta Parilli, has so far succeeded. The pendants of the collection are in silver but also in 9 or 18 karat gold, as well as the necklaces and bracelets. In the catalog there is also a bracelet in an 18-karat gold version with a diamond.
Bracciale in argento linea ipietroski
Bracciale in argento ipietroski con cubic zirconia
Bracciale My Words in argento
Linea Lo zoo dei bamboli
Bracciale in oro con diamante centrale
Ciondoli in oro 9 carati con pavé di diamanti naturali taglio baguette
