The countdown to Vicenzaoro September (September 5-9) is on. As always, the jewelry fair will also feature a wide range of collateral events: conferences, debates, and workshops.

Friday the 5th

The Club degli Orafi Italiani and the Research Department of Banca Intesa Sanpaolo will present the industry’s economic outlook. The focus will be internationalization and the push towards new markets, with discussion led by Club degli Orafi President Maria Cristina Squarcialupi.



Saturday the 6th

Club degli Orafi will once again be presenting, this time together with ICE Agenzia to discuss the future of export routes: data, trends, and tools for internationalization.

Federorafi is organizing the event entitled “Successful Strategies and Models for the Jewelry Industry in China.” China is the world’s largest digital market, with 850 million buyers. An estimated 200 million consumers with medium-to-high spending power are particularly attentive to brands and design.

Confindustria Federorafi and the British publication Retail Jeweller offer an overview of the strengths and opportunities for Italian manufacturing in the United Kingdom.

Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, the independent Observatory of Vicenzaoro by IEG, directed by Paola De Luca, will present the stories of four experts and creators on the meaning of jewelry today.

A historic name in Italian jewelry, with a century-old tradition that begins in Valenza and reaches Via della Spiga in Milan, Scavia is synonymous with creativity and courage. This history will be recounted by Fulvio Maria Scavia and his son Alessandro Maria in the Assogemme talk entitled Forme Sapienti: Dialogue on Creativity.

Presentation by Cibjo, the World Jewellery Confederation chaired by Gaetano Cavalieri, in partnership with Confcommercio, the Fondazione Mani Intelligenti, and Capac – Politecnico del Commercio e del Turismo, of the International Fine Jewellery Academy in Milan: a response to the needs of the jewelry industry and an educational opportunity for students from around the world.



Sunday the 7th

Paola De Luca will present the main contents of the publication “The Jewellery Trendbook 2027+” with style forecasts.

Vincenzo Aucella, Deputy Vice President of Federpreziosi Confcommercio, and business coach Mauro Mazzetto will discuss the competitive advantage that AI can provide jewelers.

Aucella, as President of Assocoral, will participate with Vincenzo Giannotti, President of the Campania Goldsmith District, in a talk entitled “The Challenge of Identity: Campanian Jewelry Between Local Culture and Innovation,” in a discussion with institutions and experts.

The Italian Gemmologists Association (AGI) is celebrating its 40th anniversary at Vicenzaoro with a marathon of talks covering all aspects of the profession. The event is sponsored by Cibjo, Igi, and Assogemme.



Monday the 8th

Assocoral and Federpreziosi, along with the Italian Gemmological Institute, will discuss the uniqueness of the cameo.

Federpreziosi, with national president Stefano Andreis, will return to address jewelers in the retail talk “Storytelling Forever. From the Shop Window to the Customer’s Heart: Stories That Leave a Mark.”

