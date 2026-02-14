From February to May, a series of workshops for adults and children. And on February 14th, a free ticket for couples.

The Jewelry Museum in Vicenza is renewing its creative weekend program with new activities for those who want to explore the world of goldsmithing and jewelry, deepen their knowledge, and unleash their creativity. From February to May, a calendar of new events for adults and children will accompany the new exhibition “Gioiello–Italia. Materia Tecnica Arte. Tra Antico e Moderno,” which opened at the end of November. The program includes four thematic workshops for adults, curated by designer Barbara Uderzo, and four workshops for families, designed to explore the world of jewelry through observation, hands-on practice, and play. The activities are inspired by discussions with industry professionals and are designed as active learning experiences, where the works of the Museum—the first in Italy exclusively dedicated to the art of goldsmithing—become a source of inspiration for the creation of unique, personal, and contemporary jewelry. In addition, for Valentine’s Day, there’s a special offer for two.

All day Saturday, February 14th, the Jewelry Museum celebrates love by offering a unique opportunity to visit the museum and its exhibits as a couple with a 2-for-1 promo, allowing couples to get the cheapest ticket for free. One Sunday a month, the Jewelry Museum offers workshops and guided tours for families, organized in collaboration with Scatola Scultura.



The first is scheduled for Sunday, February 22nd, starting at 10:30 am. After exploring the collections dedicated to Vicenza art and embossing, “Jewels of Yesterday, Creations of Today” allows children to become goldsmiths for a day. Using a variety of materials and giving free rein to their imagination, they can create a piece of jewelry inspired by tradition.

On Sunday, March 29th, starting at 10:30 am, there’s “Green Thumb and Gold,” a workshop inspired by nature and its masterpieces. Young participants will decorate a vase that will become a precious home for flowers, combining creativity, observation, and craftsmanship.

A journey into the past among the Museum’s objects and paintings awaits families on Sunday, April 26th, starting at 10:30 am. In the workshop, amidst fabrics and diamonds, like ladies and knights, children will be able to dress up as ladies and knights after creating an artwork decorated with colorful fabrics and sparkling details.



The last family event is scheduled for Sunday, May 24th, starting at 10:30 am. The Magical World of Pearls is a journey through the history and significance of pearls over the centuries. Participants, inspired by the objects on display, will create a beaded artifact to take home as a memento of the experience.

The training sessions for adults begin on Saturday, February 28th. Starting at 2:30 pm, in collaboration with Assocoral, the “Red Coral for Your Earrings” workshop will be held. This workshop will teach how to create and customize Mediterranean coral earrings, including an exploration of ancient and contemporary jewelry exhibited in the Museum and a study of basic goldsmithing techniques.

On Sunday, March 22nd, starting at 10:30 am, participants will create a silver-plated brooch, after which they will create a brooch with a magnetic clasp. Elements in semiprecious stone, glass, or other materials will be applied to a creatively shaped base, and the surface will then be covered with pure silver leaf, transforming the initial idea into a unique and original piece of jewelry.



The third meeting, “From Idea to Jewelry: Create Your Own Pearl Necklace,” is scheduled for Sunday, April 19th, starting at 10:30 am. Participants will be guided through the creation of a necklace, starting with the selection of a freshwater pearl. A look at antique necklaces and Made in Italy creations on display in the Museum’s galleries will introduce the design process, which will be completed by experimenting with a basic goldsmithing technique to shape the metal wire and enhance the chosen pearl.

On Sunday, May 17th, the focus will be on the color and expressive power of semiprecious stones. Starting at 10:30 a.m., with the energy of color: choose a stone and create your own ring. Each participant can choose between amethyst, malachite, carnelian, jasper, and tiger’s eye and create an original ring, learning the assembly and finishing techniques needed to properly secure the stone. An immersive experience in the world of goldsmithing, including practical demonstrations and hands-on experimentation.