Before the arrival of the ancient Romans, the strongest Italic population in Italy was the Etruscans, which extended beyond what is now Tuscany. Those ancient roots, later assimilated into the power of Rome (the first kings of the Romans were Etruscans), inspired the Etrusca Gioielli brand, launched by Milor, the Milanese company that brought the Bronzallure brand to the market. And, like its cousin Maison, Etrusca Gioielli also offers collections that use the patented Golden alloy, which allows for earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets to be kept at an affordable price.

Also for Valentine’s Day, Etrusca Gioielli offers a series of jewels from the Itaca collection, which have the particularity of being heart-shaped, a classic for the holiday dedicated to lovers. Like the shiny hoop earrings, made of Golden alloy, plated in 18-carat yellow gold, with a removable hammered pendant in the shape of a rounded heart. A workmanship that is also distinctive of the brand.
