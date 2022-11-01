









In a historical moment in which the distances between women and men are narrowing, almost to cancel themselves, even the jewelry discovers the middle ground of gender fluid. Zancan, a Venetian brand that over the years has climbed the positions in the jewelry aimed at him, now offers collections for him & her, that is, that can be worn regardless of gender, attitudes or variables you prefer. This is the case of the Eternity Gold collection which, without giving up the male audience, also winks at the female one.



A common condition between the sexes, in any case, is determined by age: the jewels of the collection, in 18-karat gold and diamonds, are aimed primarily at a young audience, even if nothing prevents them from wearing them even if the registry has been recorded during the last century. Rose gold, white and white or black diamonds are used to compose chains with a strong volume for necklaces or bracelets. Obviously, people like the idea: Zancan closed 2021 with a record turnover of over 7 million, double-digit growth compared to 2020 and an increase of around 5% compared to 2019.