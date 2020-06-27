Eredi Jovon, cameos and coral of Venice











Personalized cameos and coral jewelry from the Rialto bridge, in Venice, with Eredi Jovon ♦ ︎

Do not be fooled: in addition to bijoux for tourists, the jewelry Eredi Jovon, which is located right on the Rialto bridge, in Venice, also sells more interesting pieces. In particular, the jewelry store is specializes in cameos, also made to measure, and in coral jewelry.



The history of jewelry dates back to 1934, when Luciano Jovon opened the shop on what is one of the most famous bridges in the world. Specialized initially in the art of carving shells and agate to make cameos on silver frames, in the fifties Eredi Jovon has expanded the range of action to the coral and can now also offer pieces of a certain value. As times change, today Rialto jewelry aims to sell around the world through the internet. But, moreover, it also offers a special service: the creation of customized cameos with the profile of the client (but also of a couple), based on photo or drawing. Something better than the usual photo of the boyfriend / girlfriend on the screen phone. All jewels are designed and manufactured in Italy. Alessia Mongrando















