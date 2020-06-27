Argento, vetrina — June 27, 2020 at 4:00 am

Eredi Jovon, cameos and coral of Venice




Personalized cameos and coral jewelry from the Rialto bridge, in Venice, with Eredi Jovon ♦ ︎

Do not be fooled: in addition to bijoux for tourists, the jewelry Eredi Jovon, which is located right on the Rialto bridge, in Venice, also sells more interesting pieces. In particular, the jewelry store is specializes in cameos, also made to measure, and in coral jewelry.

Collana di corallo con inserto in oro 15 carati
Collana di corallo con inserto in oro 15 carati

The history of jewelry dates back to 1934, when Luciano Jovon opened the shop on what is one of the most famous bridges in the world. Specialized initially in the art of carving shells and agate to make cameos on silver frames, in the fifties Eredi Jovon has expanded the range of action to the coral and can now also offer pieces of a certain value. As times change, today Rialto jewelry aims to sell around the world through the internet. But, moreover, it also offers a special service: the creation of customized cameos with the profile of the client (but also of a couple), based on photo or drawing. Something better than the usual photo of the boyfriend / girlfriend on the screen phone. All jewels are designed and manufactured in Italy. Alessia Mongrando

Cameo con Nike la dea della vittoria
Cameo con Nike la dea della vittoria
Cameo con conchiglia Sardonica realizzato a mano, incastonato in oro. Ispirato a Filippo Lippi
Cameo con conchiglia Sardonica realizzato a mano, incastonato in oro. Ispirato a Filippo Lippi
Cammeo ciondolo con onice nero e corallo
Cammeo ciondolo con onice nero e corallo
Orecchini in stile etrusco in oro e lapislazzuli
Orecchini in stile etrusco in oro e lapislazzuli
Bracciale con corallo intrecciato
Bracciale con corallo intrecciato
Bracciale in oro e corallo di Sciacca
Bracciale in oro e corallo di Sciacca
Cammeo antico da conchiglia
Cammeo antico da conchiglia
Antico cammeo che rappresenta il bagno di Venere
Antico cammeo che rappresenta il bagno di Venere

Bracciale con turchesi e oro
Bracciale con turchesi e oro







  1. Alfredo D’Amico
    January 17, 2019 at 9:23 am  ·  Reply

    Buongiorno avevo perso il vostro contatto sono interessato a comperare sfere di corallo da 5mm di diametro e 20 come numero. Cordiali saluti. Alfredo D’Amico.

  2. Paola de Paz
    November 29, 2019 at 6:41 am  ·  Reply

    Good night
    I need information about coral camafeos

