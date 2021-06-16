asta, news — June 16, 2021 at 4:31 am

En plein for Faraone Casa d’Aste




A 1920 Art Déco ring in platinum and diamonds, with a rare iridescent Ceylon sapphire, weighing about 12 carats, sold for 36,000 euros (against 20,000 in the estimate), closed the sale of jewels organized in Milan (in streaming mode) ) by Faraone Casa d’Aste. In all, 195 lots were sold, often with higher than estimated prices, in two rounds by the auctioneer and CEO of Faraone Auction House, Vittoria Bianchi. A success for the Milanese Maison, now in its 34th auction.

Anello Art Déco del 1920 in platino e diamanti, con raro zaffiro cangiante Ceylon, del peso di circa 12 carati
Among the pieces awarded are an Art Déco ring in platinum with an octagonal emerald of about 6.20 carats, a Teddy Bear brooch signed by Van Cleef & Arpels in 18 carat yellow gold, sold at 10,000 euros from the 1,800 starting point, a diamond cut to brilliant of 4.07 carats, a ring signed Tiffany & Co. in platinum with a yellow sapphire of 6.01 carats, a tennis bracelet, signed by the same Maison in platinum with brilliant cut diamonds, awarded and a pair of earrings signed by Harry Winston with oval diamonds (sold to an American buyer).
Spilla Teddy Bear firmata Van Cleef & Arpels
The second round saw disputes over two bracelets by sculptor Giò Pomodoro, for a rare 1920 Cartier clip watch in 18-karat gold and bakelite, also sold in the USA, and an Art Nouveau pendant in yellow gold signed Masriera Hs, which has tripled its beaten value (€ 5,000 against the starting price of 1,500).

Anello Art Déco in platino con smeraldo ottagonale di circa 6,20 carati e diamanti
in platino con zaffiro giallo di 6,01 carati
Bracciale in oro giallo 18 carati realizzato da Giò Pomodoro
Rara demi-parure fine XVIII secolo composta da collier con motivo floreale, pendente/ spilla da corsetto e pendenti laterali
