APM Monaco Communications Campaign with Elodie

Italian singer Elodie returns as the face of APM Monaco in the new Autumn communication campaign, confirming her collaboration with the Monegasque jewelry brand. APM Monaco was founded over 30 years ago, after founder Arianne Prette and her son Philippe settled in Monte Carlo. In 2012, Philippe Prette, now CEO of the Maison, created the silver fashion jewelry brand together with his wife, Kika Prette, creative director.



The campaign highlights the collection’s contemporary designs: the zigzag jewels of the Up&Down line, the soft shapes inspired by Roman cobblestones, and the cross necklaces, a nod to the custom-made pieces Elodie wore on stage during her stadium tour.

