Elodie per Apm Monaco
Elodie per Apm Monaco

Elodie with APM Monaco for Fall

APM Monaco Communications Campaign with Elodie

Italian singer Elodie returns as the face of APM Monaco in the new Autumn communication campaign, confirming her collaboration with the Monegasque jewelry brand. APM Monaco was founded over 30 years ago, after founder Arianne Prette and her son Philippe settled in Monte Carlo. In 2012, Philippe Prette, now CEO of the Maison, created the silver fashion jewelry brand together with his wife, Kika Prette, creative director.

Kikka Prette
Kikka Prette

The campaign highlights the collection’s contemporary designs: the zigzag jewels of the Up&Down line, the soft shapes inspired by Roman cobblestones, and the cross necklaces, a nod to the custom-made pieces Elodie wore on stage during her stadium tour.
La linea Up&Down indossata da Elodie
The Up&Down line worn by Elodie

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Celeste Dalla Porta per Garatti
Previous Story

Garatti with the face of Celeste Dalla Porta

Diminuiscono gli acquisti di gioielli in oro in Cina
Next Story

Gold Price Rises, Jewelry Sales Decline

Latest from news