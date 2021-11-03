









She is Australian the new face of Dior Joaillerie. The brand of the creative director Victoire de Castellane, in fact, has chosen Elizabeth Debicki as brand ambassador. The actress will be the protagonist of a new advertising campaign dedicated to the brand’s collections, on the classic theme of the rose, which recurs in the collections of the French Maison (see also: Roses bloom with Dior).



The Australian actress is also known for playing the role of Princess Diana in seasons five and six of The Crown. In any case, Dior also makes use of the face of Cara Delevingne, who wore the Rose des Vents, Gem Dior and La D de Dior collections. Debicki, on the other hand, wears jewels from the La Rose Dior collection, with images taken by David Sims and published in only a few select fashion magazines. Elizabeth Debicki, a Polish father and Australian mother, has starred in films such as Widows, Vita & Virginia and Tenet, as well as the television series The Night Manager and The Kettering Incident.



















