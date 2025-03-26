Designer Dada Arrigoni, who founded her Maison in Bergamo (Italy) in 1985, has long since crossed the borders of the Lombard city to look at the foreign market. Proof of this is her participation in Haute Jewels Geneva (March 31 – April 6), the event that brings together about forty jewelry brands in the Swiss city, at the same time as Watch and Wonders, dedicated to fine watchmaking.



These fairs are a unique opportunity to get in touch with industry leaders, explore exclusive collaborations and strengthen our international presence, one of our main goals for the next two years.

Dada Arrigoni



The designer will bring her freshest collections to the city on Lake Geneva. An example is Elika, a collection defined by essential shapes, which has always been the symbol of the Maison. Elika’s necklaces are characterized by fluid and enveloping lines, which reveal the original design in which the goldsmith’s art creates versatile silhouettes that balance simplicity and luxury with an unconventional charm.

