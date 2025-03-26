Collana della collezione Elika in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana della collezione Elika in oro bianco e diamanti

Elika by Dada Arrigoni

Designer Dada Arrigoni, who founded her Maison in Bergamo (Italy) in 1985, has long since crossed the borders of the Lombard city to look at the foreign market. Proof of this is her participation in Haute Jewels Geneva (March 31 – April 6), the event that brings together about forty jewelry brands in the Swiss city, at the same time as Watch and Wonders, dedicated to fine watchmaking.

Collana della collezione Elika indossata
Elika collection necklace worn

These fairs are a unique opportunity to get in touch with industry leaders, explore exclusive collaborations and strengthen our international presence, one of our main goals for the next two years.
The designer will bring her freshest collections to the city on Lake Geneva. An example is Elika, a collection defined by essential shapes, which has always been the symbol of the Maison. Elika’s necklaces are characterized by fluid and enveloping lines, which reveal the original design in which the goldsmith’s art creates versatile silhouettes that balance simplicity and luxury with an unconventional charm.
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond earrings

Collana in oro rosa con pavé di diamanti
Rose gold necklace with diamond pavé
Bracciale in cuoio, oro rosa e diamanti
Leather, rose gold and diamond bracelet

