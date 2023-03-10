









Water is the natural element that is most necessary for the development of life. And it is also a matter loved by human beings. In reality, however, it is not a single element, but a chemical compound of two hydrogen atoms bonded to an oxygen atom. In chemistry this relationship is summarized by the formula H2O. Water as a natural element represented by the formula is also the source of inspiration for the collection of Eleonora Ghilardi, an artisan-goldsmith and jewelry designer from Lombardy. Her H2O collection is a tribute to nature and to her most important element.



Furthermore, to underline the attention to natural balance, each jewel of the H2O line is packaged in recycled paper packaging, perfumed with a fragrance created specifically for the collection and a certificate of authenticity (Italian-English), jewel maintenance booklet (Italian- English) and cotton bag for the transport and protection of the jewel. The jewels recall the irregular splashes of a wave in shape and are made with the technique of lost wax casting in silver or bronze, with the addition of hard stones such as jasper or labradorite.