









Can jewelry be used to promote fairness and fight racism? It can be according to Julia Fitzpatrick, who has just launched a new jewelry brand, Veins, based in Paris. On the designer’s curriculum, information is actually scarce. But it is clearly explained that the name, Veins, has a precise meaning: under the skin all men and women are equal. In addition, the jewels also play with a gender free destination. In short, they are wearable by men and women. For this they are available in 21 different sizes.



Always on the same path of equity is the choice of using recycled gold, while diamonds are made in the laboratory. According to Veins, it is almost impossible to guarantee the origin of an extracted diamond: a statement that, however, does not agree with the large jewelry manufacturers and the Maisons that have invested in traceability. The style is minimal-geometric. An octagonal perimeter replaces, in the first collection, the classic round shape of rings and earrings, with a production that combines traditional casting and welding techniques with innovative methods, such as prototyping and 3D printing.