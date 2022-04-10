









The Be collection of the Portuguese designer Luisa Rosas is inspired by cellular constitutions. With an amazing effect ♦ ︎

In the north of Portugal there is a special gold, which shows the delicate processing of a tradition born under the influence of the winds of the Atlantic Ocean. The result is the jewels of Luisa Rosas, of which we have already spoken. In Vicenzaoro January, the Portuguese designer presented new ideas, which translate into the Be collection. The surprising aspect of the Be collection is that it is inspired by something new. No moons, hearts, flowers: jewels are made with the thought turned to the cellular structure that is the basis of life. The cells of plants and animals (obviously also those of human beings) are organized to create new living subjects. And from this concept the collection has developed.

The jewels are composed of single, small elements, just like the cells that bind to each other to form the natural world.

The result is a kind of puzzle that turns into bracelets, rings or necklaces. 18-karat yellow or white gold alternates with paved surfaces with small diamonds, with an irregular rhythm. Just like it happens in nature. Other collections, on the other hand, are Skin and Tribe, both created starting from many small elements of gold aggregated to form volumes, clusters or fringes.