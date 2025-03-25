The Marie Mas house offers new jewels for its Luminous Lines collection. The capsule of earrings for spring 2025 follows the success of the rings in the collection, unveiled in June 2024. The collection is inspired by the dance of the sun’s rays on the skin and offers jewelry with airy lines that seem to defy gravity. Marie Mas has stood out since its debut for technical innovation combined with an original design, the fruit of the imagination of founder Marie Cabirou in 2017.



The Parisian house has attracted attention with a series of jewelry in motion, that is, with mobile elements, with pieces that transform and change color based on the movements of the body or the way it is worn. The precious stones are set back to back and, thanks to an ingenious patented mechanism, they turn to reveal a new color, creating a magical and dynamic effect, like a game of dominoes. The jewels are made of 18-carat gold and combine traditional jewelry know-how with new technologies such as 3D printing. Marie Cabirou is the founder and artistic director of Marie Mas. A graduate of the prestigious Duperré school and the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, Marie cut her teeth under Raf Simons at Christian Dior Couture.

