Duepunti turns ten











Duepunti is ten years old, a brand born in early 2011 from the idea of ​​two historic Milanese jewelery companies: Blue Withe Group and Vai. The birthday is celebrated quietly, but Duepunti’s bijoux continue to be widely distributed: a sign that the theoretically crazy idea of ​​combining silicone and diamond works. Duepunti, in fact, offers rings and bracelets made of silicone, soft and elastic, set with a small diamond (0.02 carat) surrounded by an equally small silver border. An undoubtedly innovative idea.



But not only that: the bijoux of the Milanese brand also have the particularity of being super colored and offered in an almost infinite range of shades. Finally, the ace in the hole is the price, which is unlikely to exceed one hundred euros (just a little). And the idea of ​​buying a real diamond for 25 euros (the price of a ring) is a surprising marketing strategy. The Duepunti brand is managed by Blue White Group, a company that has been operating in the jewelry and diamond trade for almost half a century and is owned by the Joshach family.