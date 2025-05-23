Dudù Angelomio Boccadamo is a set of jewelry designed for mothers. The new jewelry renews the series of Angelomio necklaces, a symbol of protection and love. The jewelry of the Italian brand now has inserts and pavé of cubic zirconia to increase the light reflections. A soft plush blanket with rattle, the Dudù is added to the package to recreate a baby room atmosphere and become a little friend of the first days of the newborn’s life.
Dudù Angelomio Boccadamo, in short, is proposed as a gift for new mothers, starting from the package and enriched by a shopper. Furthermore, the gift supports a solidarity project of the Boccadamo Foundation, Mettiamoci in Gioco, in favor of children in pediatric wards.
Dudù Angelomio Boccadamo for mothers and babies
