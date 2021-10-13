ANELLI, Orecchini, vetrina — October 13, 2021 at 4:20 am

Precious jewels, but also suitable for informal clothing, with colored gems, enamel, gold and geometries designed to amaze, but not too much, with a taste. From Los Angeles the designer Emily P. Wheeler launches the new Dress Up collection that, she says, is deliberately also a bit kitchy, with great use of pink, the favorite of girls. In short, also dressing with jewels, but in a cheerful, young, ironic way. And, not surprisingly, it’s a liveliness that arose in Emily’s mind as a natural reaction in the lockdown period.

Orecchini con oro rosa e bianco 18 carati, diamanti, spinello, opale rosa
Like many other colleagues in the industry, Emily P. Wheeler also started her profession as a young girl, with beads, cords, silks and tassels. A passion that she kept as an adult, so much so that she abandoned her career as a public relations manager to devote herself to jewelry, in 2016. She deepened the techniques of composition, identified the artisans capable of translating her designs into collections and, last but not least less important, she has become a certified member of the Responsible Jewelry Council and regularly works with sustainability consultants throughout the material supply chain.

Collana in ebano, oro rosa 18 carati, spinello, tormalina rosa, morganite, tormalina rosa, tormalina pesca, granato malese
Orecchini oro rosa 18 carati, rose de France, diamante
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, spinello rosa, zaffiro blu verde, smalto bianco
Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati, berillo giallo, tormalina brasiliana, citrino, smalto bianco
Orecchini in oro giallo e rosa, zaffiro, diamanti, smalto bianco
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, morganite, diamanti, spinello, smalto rosa
