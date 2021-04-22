Double life for Talita











The name Talita means little girl in the ancient Aramaic language. Today it also indicates the brand founded in 2019 and based in London by two (almost) young girls: Talya Shelley and Carolina Aldrovandi. Two dynamic and creative women, with good roots in the society that matters (Carolina, for example, was engaged in the past to Pirelli’s manager Giovanni Tronchetti Provera), but also solid professional skills. Carolina Aldrovandi attended a Fashion Design course at the Politecnico di Milano, then graduated in management at the Bocconi University in Milan and worked in the marketing of fashion companies. Talya Shelley, who is creative director and CEO, studied at the Parsons School of Design in New York, speaks four languages ​​(including Turkish) and founded the consulting firm Diamond Connoisseur.



After different experiences, they joined forces to launch Talita, which aims to offer jewelry with shapes inspired by the seventies and Art Deco. Lively, strong jewels, capable of pleasing those who like it: large dimensions, acute angles, glamor. They are new, high-end, yet affordable jewelry. The reception was positive and already a good number of celebrities, such as Rita Ora, Elizabeth Hurley, Ana Girardot, Caroline Vreeland, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda.