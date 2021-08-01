









The five senses, but above all the palate, which celebrates the combination of chocolate and jewels. It is the original and creative idea of ​​Doris Hangartner ♦ ︎

There are two things that make a woman happy: jewels and chocolate. Instead, there is only one woman who has decided to combine the two elements: Doris Hangartner. She has a very varied curriculum behind her: after graduating in Gemology at the Gemological Institute of America in Santa Monica (California), she worked for jewelry companies, in particular as a gemologist, but also dealt with antiques and vintage jewelry.

How she came up with the idea of ​​combining chocolate and jewelry is not known. But the marriage is part of a broader philosophy of the brand, which is based in Zurich, Switzerland (not surprisingly the homeland of chocolate). Doris Hangartner’s goal, in fact, is to identify a person’s personality in order to find affinity with a gem. In short, a jewelry that involves the five senses. For example, peridot inspires smooth flavor of matcha (finely ground powder of green tea leaves, with the same color as the bud) combined with notes of jasmine and cedar surround the toasted almond in a special praline. Or a shocking but delicious splash of vodka, absinthe, peppermint and lime are the components of another praline, filled with liquid alcohol and dedicated to Paraiba tourmaline, the house specialty. Gem chocolates are handmade by a traditional Maison in Zurich (they are excellent, we can assure you). In short, each chocolate represents a gem: the imperial topaz (chocolate, honey, incense, orange and elderflower), red spinel (nougat, hot pepper and szechuan pepper, star anise, sesame and fleur de sel).



But, perhaps to prevent someone from eating a peridot or sniffing a garnet, you decided to evolve the idea. For example, combining essences and scented candles with jewels, to satisfy the olfactory buds. Without forgetting hearing, with Gem Dance, Let’s Tango, a ballet inspired by red spinel and tango music, created with internationally renowned dancers and choreographers such as Oleksandr and Sergiy Kirichenko and the Stradivari Quartett. Ah, yes, there are also jewels: after this premise, it is easy to understand that stones have a prominent role. They are lively, strong stones with personality. Used in jewelry thanks to the good and nice creative director of the Maison, Karen McGlashan.