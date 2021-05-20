ANELLI, Argento, vetrina — May 20, 2021 at 4:00 am

Dominic Jones is back on track with the debut collection




Retracing your steps often turns out to be the best choice. London-based designer Dominic Jones had great attention to debut a decade ago, with compliments from Anna Wintur and Amy Winehouse who wore jewels from her debut collection in 2009, Tooth and Nail. And now he has decided to re-propose the original idea.
Born and raised in Buckinghamshire, between London and Oxford, Dominic Jones then moved to the capital and was the first jewelry designer to win the British Fashion Council’s NewGen Award (he won it five times, between 2010 and 2014). The debut was a success. But then Jones gave up his brand, to become a consultant for labels such as Thierry Mugler and Fabergé and, later, creative director of Astley Clarke and Links of London.

Orecchini in argento placcati oro rosa della collezione Tooth and Nail
All past. The epidemic has also reshuffled the cards in the world of jewelry. The right time to start over and re-propose, updated, his successful collection, which had been appreciated by many stars of the show. Dominic Jones’s jewelry is made of gold-plated silver and is also sold online.
Anello in argento placcato oro giallo
Anello in argento riciclato e placcato oro
Bracciale della collezione Tooth and Nail
Collana della collezione Tooth and Nail
Orecchini della collezione Tooth and Nail
Amy Winehouse con un anello della collezione Tooth and Nail
