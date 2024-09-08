Dukachi is a jewelry brand founded in 2018 by two Ukrainian sisters, Anna and Yelyzaveta Knyzhenko. The sisters are self-made entrepreneurs and have built their manufacturing business from scratch. The brand had the opportunity to participate in the Stanford Ignite Ukraine program, one of the most prestigious business schools in the world. Dukachi invented a new category of jewelry: lucky doll charms. The dolls, once childhood friends of all little girls, now bring back emotions and restore a perhaps forgotten connection with the early years of life.



The dolls are made of 14-karat gold, decorated with enamel and precious stones, they are also created to bring luck, protection and inspiration to those who wear them. They have become modern talismans and friends for those who wear them, quickly gaining popularity due to their deep symbolism and unique design. The Lynx collection, on the other hand, is a tribute to the lynx, an animal symbolizing wisdom, keen vision and independence. The distinctive feature of the collection is the attention paid to the eyes of the lynx, meticulously recreated using yellow diamonds and topazes. The eyes are mesmerizing and attract observers with a gaze that seems to peer deep into the soul. The collection includes nine pieces crafted in 14-karat gold and platinum, adorned with natural and lab-grown diamonds, citrines and topazes. The range includes rings, stud earrings, a pendant, a choker, brooches and bracelets.

