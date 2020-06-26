Does sanitizer gel wear out jewelry?











Is sanitizer gel dangerous for jewelry health? Okay, gels and other hand hygiene products are needed to kill germs and viruses. But, while they are effective for the health of the person, can they harm the health of jewelry? More than a jeweler and many women have asked themselves these questions. So let’s talk about the effect of hand sanitizer gel on rings, necklaces or bracelets.



The problem is frequency

As a rule, a disinfectant gel should not have a negative effect on jewelry, if we consider a ring in gold or silver, and not even on jewelry with very hard stones, such as diamonds. But, attention, there is another aspect to consider: the frequency in the use of the gel or liquids necessary to eliminate viruses. Continuous use of these products involves frequent friction, for example if you frequenting public places that require the use of disinfectants. In this case, the prolonged use of gels and the like can affect the brilliance of the jewel, for example a ring, because it ends up ruining the rhodium-plated patina that is usually found on the surface to make the metal more shiny. If this happens, it is necessary to bring the ring back to the jewelry to rhodium it again.



Hazardous materials

The greatest danger concerns porous stones or pearls. There are gems, such as emerald or opal, which can easily lose their brightness if they come into prolonged contact with liquids, due to the alcohol contained in these substances. Even jewels with a galvanic treatment, that is, covered with a very thin film usually of gold, are among the objects at risk if continuously subjected to friction.



The risk of compromising a jewel, or only of making it less shiny, does not concern, however, those who use disinfectant gels only occasionally. The women who risk most are obviously those who make frequent use of the sanitizing products, perhaps because they work in public environments, where gel use is frequent.



Cleaning the jewels is ok

There is, however, another aspect to consider: it is true that a continuous use of the gel disinfectant can ruin jewelry in the long run. But washing your hands carefully and frequently cleaning your jewelry is a good practice: viruses can easily hide in a jewel in contact with the skin. Better to eliminate the danger, in the right way.















