In May 2024, Dior presented the Diorama & Diorigami high jewelry collection in grand style, in the cloister of Santa Maria Novella in Florence: jewels inspired by flora and fauna, with gems and diamonds.

In 2025, the Maison launched the themed jewelry, Diorigami, inspired by the simplicity of Japanese design and the art of origami, the tiny paper works, but also by haute couture, two themes already present in last year’s collection. The artistic director of Dior Jewelry, Victoire de Castellane, designed jewelry that uses stones, diamonds and lacquer, favoring pastel colors. The shape of the jewels is unusual and resembles small gears in a floral version, with an asymmetrical design. The set follows the Diorexquis Haute Joaillerie collection, presented in May. The Diorigami necklace, for example, is decorated with a bouquet of floral paillettes with rose gold, diamonds, chrysoprase, turquoise, yellow agate, lepidolite, white mother-of-pearl, pink opal and lacquer.

