









The solitaire diamond attached to the shank of the ring by means of six prongs was an innovation that made it possible to increase the light reflected by the stone, thanks to the open bezel, compared to the traditional four (but thicker) prong setting. An idea that Recarlo has adopted for the Six line, the latest addition to the Anniversary collection. The Six Line does not only include rings, but also earrings and necklaces. It should also be added that the proposed diamond rings are not all the same. Alongside the classic white gold circle with the brilliant cut diamond on top, there are also jewels with a less traditional design.



For example, there is a ring with a spiral stem covered with a pavé of diamonds, with a 1.5-carat stone, which constitutes the top of the range of the line. Or there is a variation of the eternity theme available. Other proposals involve three-stone solitaires and a five-stone ring. The collection also consists of two chokers: a light point with the same setting as the solitaires and a cross studded with diamonds, and with earrings in the same style.