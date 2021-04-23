Diamonds like silk with Recarlo











The Anniversary Love collection by Recarlo is one of the most successful proposals of the Maison of Valenza. One more reason to expand the offer with a new line: Seta (silk). The name suggests the intent: they are jewels as enveloping as the fabric they refer to, soft but also precious. The jewels of this new line incorporate the distinctive elements of the Anniversary Love collection: the heart setting, which enhances the diamonds with the same cut, which have now become iconic of the brand. The Seta line offers a choker, an important bracelet and a band ring. They are creations with an original design, born from the fusion of two rows of heart-cut diamonds, balanced in design and proportions and interspersed with small round-shaped diamonds.



A pair of drop earrings can frame the wearer’s face. The Maison’s special embedding and knitting technique adds movement, sinuosity and softness to all the jewels in this line, which is reminiscent of the silk that gives the collection its name.

