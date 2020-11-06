Diamonds and super jewels at Christie’s in Geneva











Exorcise fear with luxury. Or, better, with the Magnificent Jewels auction with Christie’s at the Four Season Hotel des Bergues in Geneva on 10 November. Live auctions are back, with the physical presence of participants and auctioneers. This auction, for example, includes a selection of historical and modern jewels from all periods, as well as pieces signed by the most famous jewelry houses such as Boivin, Boucheron, Cartier, JAR, Van Cleef & Arpels and many others.



The top lot consists of a pair of colored and colorless diamond earrings. The jewel combines two deep pink marquise-cut diamonds and two pear-cut fancy blue-greyish diamonds of approximately 2 carats and, finally, two other colorless diamonds classified as D-flawless type IIa pear-cut of 10.06 and 10.03 carats. The earrings, set in platinum and white gold, are estimated at between $ 2.7 million and $ 3.8 million.



In the catalog there is also an Art Déco watch by Van Cleef & Arpels, a brooch with a gigantic 107.46 carat Fancy Yellow diamond by Graff, a sapphire and diamond bracelet that includes eight Kashmir stones (the rarest) for a weight total of 43.95 carats. In addition to collectible gems, including a rare 3.96-carat Fancy Deep blue diamond, a superb 28.88-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond, there are special pieces such as a 13.01-carat Burmese ruby ​​ring of JAR.



A part of the jewelry on sale also concerns the collection of over 60 pieces of the Mireille Levy estate, which disappeared in 2019, which includes set jewels by Van Cleef & Arpels, a 35.42-carat sapphire pendant by Harry Winston and a exclusive selection of 1970s jewelry by Boucheron and David Webb. Federico Graglia

















