Diamonds and rare jewels at Christie’s auction in Geneva

Collectible diamonds, with the follow-up of six-zero valuations in the Magnificent Jewels auction scheduled for May 12 in Geneva organized by Christie’s. There will be 144 lots on sale, including a magnificent 15.23 carat fancy deep pink diamond ring (valuation: 7-11 million Swiss francs), the Alrosa Spectacle diamond, D Internally Flawless emerald cut 100.94 carat (valuation 12-18 million Swiss francs), but also a pendant with a 53.53-carat heart-shaped D-color diamond (Estimate 2-3 million), an emerald-cut Internally Flawless D diamond ring of 10.48 carat of Graff (600-800,000) and a 141.22-carat pear-shaped fancy brown-yellow diamond set in an exceptional diamond necklace (estimate 2.2-2.8 million).
among other notable pieces, an emerald and diamond bracelet made in the 1950s and a pair of earrings with two brilliant cut diamonds of approximately 10 carats each (and an Art Deco bracelet with sapphires and diamonds all by Cartier. epoch is a pendant by Charlton & Co. Maison founded in New York in 1909 by John W. Charlton, who had employed the French jewelry designer Maurice Duvalet. By Van Cleef & Arpels, on the other hand, are the earrings with two fancy yellow diamonds brilliant cut of 7.02 and 7.01 carats surrounded by a garland of colorless diamonds. The auction held on May 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues also includes the Beauharnais sapphire set and the crown of Mary II of Portugal we have already talked about here.