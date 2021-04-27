Diamonds and rare jewels at Christie’s auction in Geneva











Collectible diamonds, with the follow-up of six-zero valuations in the Magnificent Jewels auction scheduled for May 12 in Geneva organized by Christie’s. There will be 144 lots on sale, including a magnificent 15.23 carat fancy deep pink diamond ring (valuation: 7-11 million Swiss francs), the Alrosa Spectacle diamond, D Internally Flawless emerald cut 100.94 carat (valuation 12-18 million Swiss francs), but also a pendant with a 53.53-carat heart-shaped D-color diamond (Estimate 2-3 million), an emerald-cut Internally Flawless D diamond ring of 10.48 carat of Graff (600-800,000) and a 141.22-carat pear-shaped fancy brown-yellow diamond set in an exceptional diamond necklace (estimate 2.2-2.8 million).

