Magnificent Jewels: a Christie's New York auction




Magnificent Jewels: a Christie’s New York auction dedicated to high-end jewelry lovers on 8 December, but also a sale from 23 November to 7 December. The auction offers over 200 lots, enhanced by private collections, diamonds and colored gems, and an impressive number of jewels by Bvlgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Jean Schlumberger, Suzanne Belperron, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Diamante fancy giallo vivido di 70,19 carati, chiarezza VS2
Diamante fancy giallo vivido di 70,19 carati, chiarezza VS2

Let’s start with the Magnificent Jewels auction. The most highly rated pieces are three colored diamonds, including a rare 5.38 carat fancy vivid orange pink diamond ring, VS2 clarity (Estimated $ 2,200,000-3,200,000). Another 70.19 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond, VS2 clarity is set on a pendant ($ 2,000,000-3,000,000 dollars), while a 8.74 carat Internally Flawless fancy dark gray-blue diamond ring is valued at 1,200,000 – 1,500,000 dollars.

Anello con diamante grigio scuro-blu fantasia di 8,74 carati Internally Flawless
Anello con diamante grigio scuro-blu fantasia di 8,74 carati Internally Flawless

One notable collection included in the sale is titled A Superlative Eye: Property from a Distinguished Chicago Collection. Includes jewelry from Cartier, Graff, Jean Schlumberger, Chanel, Carvin French and Marcus & Co. The collection is highlighted by a strong selection of Cartier Art Deco jewelry, such as an emerald, sapphire and diamond brooch (200,000-300,000) that once belonged to Ms. Cole Porter, along with colored stones including a Graff ruby ​​and diamond ring ($ 1,000,000-1,500,000), a Kashmir sapphire ring from Carvin French.
Spilla di Cartier Art Déco, con smeraldo, zaffiro e diamanti, appartenuta alla signora Cole Porter
Spilla di Cartier Art Déco, con smeraldo, zaffiro e diamanti, appartenuta alla signora Cole Porter

Another highlight of the sale are eight lots of Van Cleef & Arpels Mystery-Set jewelry, including a ruby ​​and diamond bracelet (300,000-500,000) and a pair of ruby ​​and diamond drop earrings (300,000-500,000). The Serti Mystérieux technique represents a Van Cleef & Arpels excellence that combines design and innovation (an average of 1,200 hours is calculated to complete a Mystery-Set jewel).

Van Cleef & Arpels Mystery-Set, braccialetto di rubini e diamanti
Van Cleef & Arpels Mystery-Set, braccialetto di rubini e diamanti

Additional private collections within the sale include a Van Cleef & Arpels Art Deco diamond bracelet (1,000,000-1,500,000) previously featured in The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum of New York. Also for sale is a historic late 17th century rosary with emerald, diamonds and enamel (400,000-600,000).
braccialetto di diamanti Art Déco di Van Cleef & Arpels
Braccialetto di diamanti Art Déco di Van Cleef & Arpels

Perla Rockefeller, perla naturale marrone con diamanti su platino. Ciondolo firmato Gillot Co.
Perla Rockefeller, perla naturale marrone con diamanti su platino. Ciondolo firmato Gillot Co.

Storico rosario della fine del XVII secolo con smeraldi, diamanti e smalto
Storico rosario della fine del XVII secolo con smeraldi, diamanti e smalto







