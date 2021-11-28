









Magnificent Jewels: a Christie’s New York auction dedicated to high-end jewelry lovers on 8 December, but also a sale from 23 November to 7 December. The auction offers over 200 lots, enhanced by private collections, diamonds and colored gems, and an impressive number of jewels by Bvlgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Jean Schlumberger, Suzanne Belperron, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Let’s start with the Magnificent Jewels auction. The most highly rated pieces are three colored diamonds, including a rare 5.38 carat fancy vivid orange pink diamond ring, VS2 clarity (Estimated $ 2,200,000-3,200,000). Another 70.19 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond, VS2 clarity is set on a pendant ($ 2,000,000-3,000,000 dollars), while a 8.74 carat Internally Flawless fancy dark gray-blue diamond ring is valued at 1,200,000 – 1,500,000 dollars.



One notable collection included in the sale is titled A Superlative Eye: Property from a Distinguished Chicago Collection. Includes jewelry from Cartier, Graff, Jean Schlumberger, Chanel, Carvin French and Marcus & Co. The collection is highlighted by a strong selection of Cartier Art Deco jewelry, such as an emerald, sapphire and diamond brooch (200,000-300,000) that once belonged to Ms. Cole Porter, along with colored stones including a Graff ruby ​​and diamond ring ($ 1,000,000-1,500,000), a Kashmir sapphire ring from Carvin French.

Another highlight of the sale are eight lots of Van Cleef & Arpels Mystery-Set jewelry, including a ruby ​​and diamond bracelet (300,000-500,000) and a pair of ruby ​​and diamond drop earrings (300,000-500,000). The Serti Mystérieux technique represents a Van Cleef & Arpels excellence that combines design and innovation (an average of 1,200 hours is calculated to complete a Mystery-Set jewel).



Additional private collections within the sale include a Van Cleef & Arpels Art Deco diamond bracelet (1,000,000-1,500,000) previously featured in The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum of New York. Also for sale is a historic late 17th century rosary with emerald, diamonds and enamel (400,000-600,000).