Diamonds and beautiful jewels at auction with Christie’s

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on April 13th and simultaneous online jewelry sale from April 8th to 20th. For fans of great jewels, the season of the most important auctions officially opens. Christie’s sale includes a significant selection of colorless diamonds, colored diamonds and precious stones, along with jewelery by Belperron, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, Hemmerle, Jar, Lacloche, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels. The sale will offer 217 lots, with estimates ranging from $ 10,000 to $ 2.5 million.



The April 13 auction is led by The Perfect Palette, a trio of colored diamonds offered as separate lots, which include a 2.13-carat fancy vivid blue diamond ring (estimate 2,000,000-3,000,000); a 2.34-carat fancy vivid orange diamond ring (estimate 1,500,000-2,500,000); and an elegant ring with bright purple-pink diamonds of 2.17 carats (estimate 1,500,000-2,500,000). Additional significant colored diamonds include a 6.56 carat fancy deep orange pink diamond; a 25.55 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond ring and an elegant 3.02 carat vivid purplish pink diamond ring offered without reserve.There is no shortage of colorless diamonds, guided by a ring with a 38.04 carat stone, color D, impeccable clarity, Type IIa (estimate 2,500,000-3,500,000); an emerald-cut diamond of 14.50 carats, color D, clarity IF, type IIa and the Buhl-Mann diamond ring of 19.47 carats. The colored gemstones are also strongly represented by an exquisite Burmese ruby ​​ring by F.J. Cooper, an important jeweler from Philadelphia (estimate 1,200,000-2,200,000) and a ring with Colombian emeralds from Cartier. Additionally, there are 12 separate lots with unmounted stone clusters that include diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds with estimates ranging from $ 2,000 to $ 30,000, all offered without reserve.The private collections within the sale offer designer pieces from Belperron, Bvlgari, Cartier, David Webb, Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura that incorporate the highest quality gemstones with a refined design. The Estate of Jacqueline Leeds contains over 38 jewels in live and online sales and features a pear-cut brilliant diamond of 16.48 carats, J color, VS2 clarity and a suite of Van Cleef & Arpels ruby ​​and diamond jewelry. A Midwestern collector’s property contains eight jewels and three of which are from Jar, including a pair of sapphires, pink sapphires, and diamond earrings.The sale also includes a Serpenti wristwatch with diamonds and Bvlgari onyx that pays homage to Elizabeth Taylor, famous actress and renowned jewelry collector. The elegant timepiece was donated by Bulgari with proceeds destined for the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation. Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, the actress (who passed away in 2011) founded the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation in 1991 to achieve her vision of a virus-free world. Proceeds from the lot will then go to the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation.













