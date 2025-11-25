PdPaola launches a line of letter pendants with lab-created diamonds.

PdPaola offers a jewelry classic: pendants shaped like uppercase letters of the alphabet. This type of jewelry is popular because it lends itself to a variety of choices. The chosen letter can represent your name, or that of a partner, a child, and so on. Of course, you can also choose multiple letters to form a word, provided you can afford it. These pendants are made of 18-karat recycled white gold, featuring an elegant silhouette of diamonds, crowned by a larger diamond. The diamonds are lab-created.



The Diamond Initial pendants are designed to be paired with chains and other PdPaola fine jewelry pendants; they can be worn alone or layered to tell your story. Conceived by founder and creative director Paola Sasplugas, the collection is in tune with the holiday (and gift-giving) season. Each pendant costs €490.

