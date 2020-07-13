Diamond hunt with Dipoi











A line of rings with hidden diamonds: the minimal idea of ​​Korean brand Dipoi ♦ ︎

Lord Brummel, the British nobleman who invented the character of the dandy, fashionable, but refined man, in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, obliged the butler to to wearing his new shoes for a few days. In this way, after he could wear them without they seems new, an ostentation of wealth he considered as vulgar. In short, the exact opposite of what is happening today through Instagram or Facebook, where everyone is ready to shake the signs of their own agility, purchases and travels. To exhibit, emphasize, boast, are not recommended also by all religions and by the tradition of Oriental culture, which prefers minimal, low profile, understatement.



amante[/caption]













