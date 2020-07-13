Diamond hunt with Dipoi

ANELLI, vetrina — July 13, 2020 at 4:00 am

A line of rings with hidden diamonds: the minimal idea of ​​Korean brand Dipoi ♦ ︎
Lord Brummel, the British nobleman who invented the character of the dandy, fashionable, but refined man, in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, obliged the butler to to wearing his new shoes for a few days. In this way, after he could wear them without they seems new, an ostentation of wealth he considered as vulgar. In short, the exact opposite of what is happening today through Instagram or Facebook, where everyone is ready to shake the signs of their own agility, purchases and travels. To exhibit, emphasize, boast, are not recommended also by all religions and by the tradition of Oriental culture, which prefers minimal, low profile, understatement.

Hidden, anello in oro rosa lucido con diamante
Hidden, anello in oro rosa lucido con di
In jewelery it is rare that luxury is poorly exhibited. Indeed, the more a stone is precious, the more it is valued by the jewel and left to glitter on a ring, a pair of earrings or a necklace. With some exception, though. The most surprising is the choice of a Korean brand designer, Dipoi. The Seoul Maison has, in fact, designed a line of jewelry that hides the diamond. In short, a solitaire, on the contrary: the stone is hidden and mounted opposite to the norm. The idea is certainly out of the ordinary. In addition to the rings, Dipoi has thought to extend the concept also to pendant and earrings: the diamonds are there, but we have to look for them. Giulia Netrese
[caption id="attachment_54049" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Anello Button, in oro e zaffiri Anello Button, in oro e zaffiri
Ciondolo della serie Hidden
Orecchini Hidden in oro e diamanti
Ciondolo in oro e diamanti
Ciondolo in oro e diamanti

Hidden, anello in oro giallo lucido con diamante
Hidden, anello in oro giallo lucido con diamante

Hidden Treasure, anello Comfort
Hidden Treasure, anello Comfort







