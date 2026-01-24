The Giuseppe Conte Group’s investment company is changing its name and expanding its scope of operations.

Giuseppe Conte is changing its name and expanding its scope of operations: Diamanti Italia, a company specializing in investment solutions for safe-haven assets such as gold and diamonds, has become Global Luxury Invest after 11 years, embracing the entire universe of luxury safe-haven assets, such as high-end jewelry. Global Luxury Invest operates in several European countries and aims to offer investors solutions for diversifying their assets through tangible assets with intrinsic value and recognized for their ability to protect capital in the medium to long term.

Global Luxury Invest is part of a group of companies with gold and diamonds as their core businesses. This allows us to maximize synergies and offer advanced expertise in diamond trading markets for the jewelry industry and investment firms, in the provision of high-quality corporate gifts, in the production of configurable jewelry with diamonds and precious stones, and in gemological appraisals performed by our in-house laboratory.

Our business model is based on trust and puts advisors and clients at the center, choosing not to operate through banks, but to favor a direct, relational approach. A network of wealth professionals supports clients at every stage, from portfolio analysis to defining objectives and choosing the most suitable solutions, while ongoing training with gemologists and economists ensures constant updates and quality service.