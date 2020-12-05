Dexter on the field to save the animals











Jewels to save animals. It is an initiative of Dexter, a small Milanese jewelry brand founded by Renata Manno and Raffaella Finco. In addition to the original shape of the jewels, which resemble a gear, the brand stands out for its support for various initiatives. Last year it was about an anti-AIDS campaign. For 2020, however, Dexter has renewed its support for Lav (www.lav.it), an anti-vivisection league, to support activities in defense of animals and stop all forms of exploitation and suffering, through the practice and promotion of a cultural change based on respect and solidarity.



Two projects in the pipeline that Dexter (the name from the Latin word dexter, which means skilled, expert, well done) will promote through the sale of two dedicated collections: 25% of the sale of each piece will go directly to the association, which has animal free certification recognized to Dexter. The first project involves the animals rescued from situations of abuse and exploitation, in an environment that fully respects their ethological characteristics, housed in a recovery center. The second project, on the other hand, has as its protagonists the bears and the legal battles waged by Lav in their defense.















