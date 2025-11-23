Anelli di Dettaglidattimi
Details by Dettaglidattimi

The Dettaglidattimi brand by Pinella Distefano offers silver and bronze jewelry inspired by the world of nature.

Sculptural jewelry unlike any other: created by Pinella Distefano, with the Dettaglidattimi brand written all over it. A passion the designer has developed over time, alongside her profession as a chartered accountant. A choice she developed based on passion rather than reason. Her collections are handmade in Italy using the lost-wax casting technique. The jewelry, which often features impressive volumes, is created using spatulas, carvings, castings, and textures that evoke atmospheres of the past.

Rings from the Coralli collection with colored enamels

The jewelry is crafted in silver and gilded bronze and is inspired by aspects of nature, as in the Foglie collection. Or by climate-related phenomena, such as the bleaching of coral reefs. The Coralli collection, for example, also uses cold enamels to color rings inspired by a marine atmosphere. The color can be customized if desired. Another Pantarei line offers adjustable band rings for all five fingers.
Bracelet and rings by Dettaglidattimi

Five-finger rings, Pantarei collection
Pinella Distefano

